Groups interested in buying bankrupt private ski resort

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A state-appointed receiver says there are a number of “qualified, reputable, prospective investors” that have shown interest in buying the properties of the Hermitage Club in Vermont.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has provided the trustee of the Hermitage Club case more time to review existing agreements.

The Hermitage was a private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington that includes a golf course, inns and restaurants. The state shut down its business operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

Bankruptcy Judge Colleen Brown says the trustee showed enough evidence to extend the deadline to review the active leases.

Wilmington Town Manager Scott Tucker says there have always been a few groups interested in the property, but nothing has developed yet.

