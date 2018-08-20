Groups look to expand bridge for ATVs, snowmobiles to cross

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) — Officials are looking to expand a bridge that connects Vermont and New Hampshire to allow all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles to cross.

The Caledonian Record reports multiple recreation groups are proposing the 6-foot (1.8-meter) extension on the Route 18 bridge between Littleton, New Hampshire, and Waterford, Vermont.

The project would involve replacing the bridge deck and painting the bridge at an estimated cost of $4.8 million. The total cost has yet to be determined.

State Rep. Brad Bailey says money for the project is available and could come from the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Littleton Off-Road Riders Trail Master Doug Cross says the bridge extension will support the recreation, tourism and service industries of the North Country.

A public meeting on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Littleton.