Groups offering $10K reward to find killer of Dorchester grandmother

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston organizations are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who helps find the person who shot and killed a grandmother in Dorchester last month.

Family members say 73-year-old Delois Brown was planning a cookout when she was shot and killed on her front porch, and organizers said they want justice.

“We know Delois Brown’s life is priceless. We can’t pay for her life, but we offer money and cash for her murderer,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition. “We must pledge that Delois Brown’s life was not in vain.”

