Groveland police capture, euthanize raccoon that tested positive for rabies

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Groveland are asking residents to report any concerning encounters with wild animals after a raccoon in the town tested positive for rabies this week.

Officers responding to a report of a raccoon that appeared to be sick near a home on Center Street around 6:20 p.m. on Monday secured the animal and turned it over to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, according to the Groveland Police Department.

The DPH confirmed Wednesday that the raccoon had tested positive for rabies, police said. The animal has since been humanely euthanized.

A resident’s dogs are said to have come in contact with the raccoon and have been ordered quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

“While we don’t have any reason to believe there is a danger to the community as a result of this infected animal, we thought it was important to make the public aware so that they can take care to protect themselves, their families and their pets,” Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a news release. “Residents should report any encounters with wild animals they think may be of concern, and should never attempt to capture the animal themselves.”

Rabies is a serious disease that affects the brain and spinal cord in mammals, including humans.

Authorities shared the following tips to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Teach children to never approach wild animals they don’t know – even if they appear friendly.

Report any animal that behaves oddly to your local animal control official.

Enjoy wild animals from a distance. Do not keep wild animals as pets. This is against the law in Massachusetts.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be regularly vaccinated against rabies.

Don’t feed or water your pets outside. Even empty bowls will attract wild and stray animals.

Keep your pets in a fenced yard or on a leash and do not let them roam freely.

Keep your garbage securely covered. Open garbage will attract wild or stray animals.

Keep your chimney capped and repair holes in attics, cellars, and porches to help keep wild animals like bats and raccoons out of your home.

