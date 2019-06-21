Groveland police investigating car break-in, suspect caught on camera

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Groveland are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and to remove any valuables after a car break-in suspect was seen on a home surveillance camera last week.

Officials say a car break-in was reported at a home on Main Street last week and three days later a home surveillance camera on Briscoe Road captured a suspect walking between two cars in the driveway.

Police around the Commonwealth believe that an organized group of criminals is engaged in thefts from motor vehicles in many communities, officials say.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or has information on these crimes should call police at 978-521-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)