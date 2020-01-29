Groveland police release photos of bank theft suspect

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect who they say walked into several banks, posed as an account holder, and withdrew $9,000 on two separate occasions.

Police say the suspect went into bank branches, including Groveland and Haverhill, in mid-November.

Police are circulating photos of the suspect in hopes that someone will recognize this individual.

Anyone with information should call the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.

