Groveland police release surveillance video of mail theft suspect

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are searching for a man in connection with a rash of mail thefts and warning residents to protect their mail and packages.

Officers responding to the area of Main Street near the West Newbury town line Saturday spoke with a concerned neighbor who said they had just seen a suspicious vehicle driving up and down Main Street, according to Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.

Soon after, police obtained a home surveillance recording of a man attempting to steal mail from a home on Main Street.

Although nothing was reported stolen and the man in the video didn’t appear to steal any mail, officers released the recording after locating a bag of miscellaneous mail that is believed to have been stolen. A green Honda Accord has been identified as the suspect vehicle.

“Our detectives are working with our law enforcement partners to identify this individual, and I ask any residents who may know him to contact us,” Gillen said in a statement. “I also want to commend the observant neighbor who brought this to our attention, and encourage residents to take steps to protect their mail and packages from potential theft.”

An investigation is being conducted by Groveland police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Derry, New Hampshire Police Department.

Police also released a list of tips for homeowners:

• Request notifications on your deliveries, via phone or email, to monitor your packages in transit and upon delivery.

• Always require a signature on your deliveries to ensure packages are never left unattended.

• Consider sending deliveries to an alternate location where someone will be able to receive them – whether that be a workplace, a neighbor or friend’s house, or a FedEx or UPS location.

• Schedule your delivery for a specific date and time that you’re expected to be home.

• Set up a vacation hold if you plan on traveling, so gifts won’t be left on the doorstep.

• Be aware of “tailgating,” which refers to the people who follow delivery vehicles and steal the packages after they are dropped off.

• If you find your package has been stolen, reach out to Groveland Police and report it immediately.

• Never accept a surprise delivery where a payment is required, and never give out personal information when receiving a delivery that you purchased.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Groveland Police at 978-521-1212.

