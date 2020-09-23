Groveland police searching for missing man with dementia

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

John Gutta was last seen on School Street around 2 p.m. according to a release issued by police.

Gutta is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with a slim build. He has white hair and a white beard and was last seen wearing a Hawaiian-flower shirt, blue jeans and brown loafer shoes. He walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police 978-521-1212.

