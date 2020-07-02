Groveland police seeking criminal summons against man accused of following woman

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police will seek a criminal summons against a man accused of following a woman in his vehicle earlier this week, officials said.

The 65-year-old Groveland man, whose name will not be released, will be charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said in a statement on Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident on Monday involving a resident who told police she was followed after responding to an ad on a Groveland community Facebook page where a resident was giving away excess dog food.

The resident drove to the house, located about a mile from her own home, and picked up the free dog food.

As she turned to head back home, she told police the 65-year-old man turned around multiple times in an obvious effort to follow her.

An investigation determined the man disturbed neighbors during the incident, and another motorist reported having to drive off the roadway to avoid him while he was allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with the woman he followed.

Police subsequently identified the man, interviewed him and he will be summonsed to Haverhill District Court at a later date for a Clerk Magistrate’s hearing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)