WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A moving memorial outside the Waltham Police Department continued to grow Friday as community members continue to mourn the police officer and National Grid worker who were killed in a worksite crash that led to criminal charges against the driver.

Residents continued to stop and lay flowers on a growing memorial outside the station, one day after Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, was arraigned on charges including two counts of manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash and pursuit after stealing a police cruiser.

Residents who spoke with 7NEWS expressed grief and anger over the senseless situation.

“It’s so sad and I feel so sad for his wife and his children,” one resident said of the death of officer Paul Tracey, 58.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Simon was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Totten Pond Road near 4 p.m. when he began to make a U-turn.

District Attorney Marian Ryan said Simon struck a vehicle while trying to make the turn. Ryan said Simon next headed further down Totten Pond Road, soon hitting the Waltham police officer and a National Grid worker.

Tracey had been working a roadside detail when he was struck. The National Grid worker who was killed has been identified as Roderick Jackson.

Two other National Grid workers were injured in the crash, which Simon allegedly drove away from before striking at least two other vehicles.

Ryan said Simon then abandoned his truck to flee on foot into a nearby neighborhood. There, Ryan said Simon encountered a Waltham police officer, allegedly pulled a knife, stole the officer’s cruiser, and fled the scene.

The district attorney said Simon crashed the cruiser on Winter Street in Waltham. With police in pursuit, Ryan said, he was subsequently taken into custody.

