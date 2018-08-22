Guardrail cuts through car, hits 4-year-old in head after crash in Northbridge

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old child was struck in the head by a guardrail when it pierced the windshield of a car that crashed in Northbridge on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to Fowler Road for a report of a crash just before 11:30 a.m. found multiple people suffering from serious injuries, according to the Northbridge Police Department.

The guardrail cut through the front and back of the car, leaving another passenger with a serious arm laceration.

The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where they underwent surgery. Their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

