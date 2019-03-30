Guards say planned high-security prison closure a bad idea

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Correctional officers have launched a campaign urging Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo to rethink a proposal to close Rhode Island’s only high-security prison.

Raimondo included a plan to shutter the Adult Correctional Institution in her budget proposal. The Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers says closing the facility would put the safety and lives of guards at risk.

Union president Richard Ferruccio says inmates housed there are violent and can’t safely be held in the general population.

Ferruccio said he’s been in contact with the governor’s office to express the union’s “grave concerns.”

The union says its campaign of radio ads, direct mail appeals and social media posts will continue until the plan is dropped.

