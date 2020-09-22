(WHDH) — A luxury fashion company has people questioning how much they would pay to look like they just rolled down a grass hill.

Gucci is selling grass-stained overalls for $1,400 and grass-stained jeans for $1,200.

“Channeling the Fall Winter 2020 Men’s collection’s grunge vibe, this denim overall is crafted from organic cotton and specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect,” the company wrote in the product description.

The product was made in Italy.

