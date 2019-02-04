‘Guess who’s back’: Tom Brady’s Instagram video hints at Rob Gronkowski return

ATLANTA (WHDH) — New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski said after Sunday’s Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams that he would take a “few weeks” to decide on his future but a celebratory video shared by Tom Brady indirectly hints that the tight end may be planning to return for another season.

Brady posted a video of himself and Gronkowksi on Instagram early Monday morning to the tune of Eminem’s “Without Me.”

The video features song lyrics “guess who’s back, back again” and Gronkowski appears to be “weighing” his options based on his hand gestures.

Some believe the video is a secret message indicating Gronkowksi will return for a run at a seventh championship.

Brady has said on multiple occasions that he will be back next season.

The video concludes with a “to be continued” message, making it seem like the band has no plans of breaking up.