Guessing Oreo’s new ‘mystery’ flavor gives you a chance to win $50K

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eating Oreo’s could earn you a lot of cash if you are good at solving mysteries.

Nabisco is releasing a limited-edition mystery flavor cookies that look like the original, but taste completely different.

Oreo posted on their official Instagram a picture of the new cookie package.

The post read, “@gatenm123 is no stranger to mystery. So, we’ve tapped his detective skills to solve the flavor of the new Mystery OREO! Check out his profile and follow along as he challenges our next detective to solve the case!”

Nabisco is releasing three different versions of the package with each containing a different clue.

Whoever is a smart cookie and guesses the right flavor is counted as an official entry to the sweepstakes and has the chance to win $50,000.

The mystery cookie hits stores on Sept. 16 and is only available in the United States and Canada.

