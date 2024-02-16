DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - After six days of deliberations, Emanuel Lopes was found guilty in the murder of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and bystander Vera Adams.

Cheers erupted in the Dedham courtroom when the verdicts of guilty of first-degree murder for Chesna and of second-degree murder of Adams were announced by the jury’s foreman.

“Amazing,” Chesna’s widow Cindy said outside the courthouse following the verdict. “We could feel the love all around us, it made everything so much better. I can’t thank everybody enough.”

“The positivity from everyone kept us going,” Chesna’s father Charles said. “If we get negative, [Lopes] would win. We would never give up. Be positive, help people, do things for people, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s what my son did.”

The jury had deadlocked numerous times before returning their verdict Friday. The group, consisting of nine women and three men bused in from Bristol county spent 32 hours deliberating before returning the unanimous guilty verdict.

This was the second time Lopes was tried; the first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury last summer.

Lopes is due back in court on March 19 for sentencing on the two murder charges as well as 9 additional guilty charges for related crimes.

