There will be guinea pigs, rabbits, mice, and birds galore at the “Pink Piggy Club” MSPCA adoption event at shelters across the state this weekend.

MSPCA-Angell’s Boston, Cape Cod, and Methuen shelters will be hosting a fee-waived adoption event for small animals Friday through Sunday.

As part of the festivities, Berkshire Humane Society, Worcester Animal Rescue League, Lowell Humane Society, and Animal Protection Center of Southern Massachusetts will also be throwing out all adoption fees for small animals, according to MSPCA-Angell.

Prospective adopters can peruse some of the available small pets here on the MSPCA’s website.

From a jet black guinea pig named Michael Jackson to a fluffy rabbit named Emilio, the organization has an array of small creatures ready for new homes.

The MSPCA also has a “How to Adopt” guide on its website.

A list of participating shelters and their hours can be found here.

Those not ready to adopt, but still want to support, can visit the MSPCA’s adoption fund online.

