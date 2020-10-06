Guitarist Eddie Van Halen reported dead at 65

David Lee Roth, left, and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform at the Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer, according to his son.

In a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, Wolf Van Halen said his father “lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolf Van Halen wrote. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Eddie Van Halen was 65. His band, Van Halen, released several multi-platinum albums and his playing was hugely influential to millions of guitarists.