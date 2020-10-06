Guitarist Eddie Van Halen reported dead at 65

Rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer, according to his son.
In a Twitter post Tuesday afternoon, Wolf Van Halen said his father “lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”
“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolf Van Halen wrote. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”
Eddie Van Halen was 65. His band, Van Halen, released several multi-platinum albums and his playing was hugely influential to millions of guitarists.
