(WHDH) — Church & Dwight Co., Inc. issued a voluntary recall Tuesday of select gummy vitamins due to the possible presence of a metallic mesh material.

The company received two consumer reports about the possible presence of metallic mesh material in product lots manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, 2020, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The products were distributed to in-store and e-commerce retailers from Nov. 13, 2020 through April 9, 2021.

The recalled vitamins include:

50ct vitafusion Kids Melatonin, UPC: 0-27917-00170-8

220ct vitafusion Fiber Well, UPC: 0-27917-01984-0

250ct vitafusion SleepWell, UPC: 0-27917-02524-7

150ct vitafusion MultiVites, UPC: 0-27917-01919-2

44ct vitafusion Melatonin, UPC: 0-27917-28011-0

140ct vitafusion Melatonin, UPC: 0-27917-02671-8

90ct vitafusion Fiber Well, UPC: 0-27917-01890-4

Church & Dwight says they are not aware of any reports of consumer illness or injury.

In some severe cases, ingesting a metallic material could lead to damage of the digestive tract, the FDA said.

Consumers who have purchased one of the recalled products is urged to stop consumption immediately and call the Consumer Affairs team at +1 (800) 981-4710 before disposing of the product in order to receive a full refund.

