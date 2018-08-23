Gun control activists marching 50 miles from Worcester to Smith & Wesson HQ in Springfield

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson’s headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the United States.

The “50 Miles More” march kicks off Thursday morning at Worcester City Hall and ends with a rally at the gun-maker’s headquarters in Springfield on Sunday.

David Hogg, a survivor of February’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Manuel Oliver, a parent of one of the young victims, are joining the march, which is part of a national campaign.

Organizers say they’re targeting Smith & Wesson for its role in producing the weapons used in mass shootings in Parkland, Florida; San Bernardino, California; Aurora, Colorado, and elsewhere.

“We hope with this one they’ll see us students are taking this gun control topic very seriously and we’re not pushing it to the back burner,” student Chinaly Chanvong said. “Hopefully they’ll come out with a response and hopefully work with us in the future to make gun control happen.”

The march’s name is meant to echo seminal marches in Alabama during the Civil Rights era.

