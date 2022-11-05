BOSTON (WHDH) - A gun rights organization has filed an injunction against the State of Connecticut for its assault weapons ban.

The National Association for Gun Rights is suing seven states, including Connecticut.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong defended the ban, and said the law will stay the way it is.

“That is not going to happen,” Tong said. “We are going to fight tooth and nail, we are going to through everything we have at them, to keep Connecticut families safe. And to preserve our very safe gun laws here in Connecticut that has resulted, over time, in some of the lowest rates of gun violence in this country.”

The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, held similar support for existing law.

“I really believe that our gun safety laws going back many years, our post-Sandy Hook laws, have made Connecticut a lot safer,” Lamont said.

The president of NAGR defended the injunction in a statement.

“The day of reckoning for the State of Connecticut has come,” Dudley Brown said. “And it’s time for them to answer to the Second Amendment for trampling the gun rights of their law-abiding citizens.”

A hearing date for the injunction has not yet been set.

