Gun shops, golf courses in Mass. get green light to reopen with safety restrictions in place

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of non-essential businesses in Massachusetts but two of those trades have been given the green light to reopen to the public.

Golf courses reopened on Thursday and gun stores are set to reopen on Saturday after a month-long shutdown.

A federal judge ruled Thursday that gun shops will be allowed to reopen after a group of owners sued Gov. Charles D. Baker over his decision to include them in non-essential businesses shuttered due to the outbreak. The judge said that Baker’s order infringed on residents’ Second Amendment rights.

“It was important to us to emphasize when the government makes these types of decisions they had to take into consideration the individual constitutional right,” said Defense Attorney Jason Guida.

Safety measures will be put into place to limit the number of people in gun stores at once. Customers will only be allowed in by appointment only and shops can only service four customers per hour.

Meanwhile, golf courses across the Bay State reopened Thursday with many safety restrictions and social distancing rules in place.

Golfers will not be allowed to use carts, clubhouses will remain closed, tee times must be spaced by 15 minutes, and players need to stay six feet apart from each other.

