CASCADE, Va. (WHDH) — A surveillance camera captured the shocking moments when a Virginia gun store thief nearly ran over their accomplice with a truck earlier this month.

Owner of Guns Gear and Amo Josh Jennings says his Cascade shop has been robbed before but that he has never seen anything like this.

“They rammed the building four times with a box truck which is beyond what most people think of as normal,” he said.

One person could be seen inside the store when the truck comes flying through the wall, nearly running the suspect over.

The suspect attempts to stand up when the truck comes barreling through the wall for a second time.

The suspect then tries to steal anything that was left out.

“Most of them aren’t bright enough to realize that we do not leave any firearm out,” Jenning said. “It’s all secured and in containers.”

A getaway car eventually pulls up to the shop and the truck leaves the scene.

The store already has multiple security cameras, door sensors and before it was destroyed, a cinder block exterior.

“We’re gonna harden the facility further,” Jennings said. “Most people already know, pylons, bollards additional cameras, additional security systems.”

Jennings hopes sharing the surveillance video will help police find the suspects.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)