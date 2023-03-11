WATERVILLE, Maine (WHDH) — Gunfire during an altercation involving non-Colby students at on-campus apartments prompted officials to order a shelter-in-place at Colby College on Saturday morning.

The person who discharged a firearm has been detained by police. No Colby students were injured, according to a college spokesman.

Staff have been on campus providing support for students, and counseling services will be available this morning for individual and group support.

