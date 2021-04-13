Gunman fires numerous shots during Connecticut standoff

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man fired numerous gunshots from a building in Connecticut Tuesday as police surrounded the property and tried to get him to surrender, police and witnesses said. One person was reported injured.

Police said the man holed up in a building on Main Street in Branford, a New Haven suburb.

Officers were called to the scene on a report of shots fired shortly after 12 p.m. EDT and encountered heavy gunfire coming from the upper floors of a building that has a hair salon on the first floor, Branford police said.

911 callers reported a gunshot victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said.

“This is still an active scene and the South Central SWAT team continues to work towards a peaceful resolution,” Branford police said at about 4:30 p.m. on their Facebook page. Police asked people to avoid the area and not to live stream video.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated, and a ramp of Interstate 95 was closed.

Officials said officers were pinned down until armored vehicles arrived.

Officers from several surrounding towns joined Branford and state police in responding to the scene.

One witness, Steve Milano, told The Hartford Courant it seemed like hundreds of shots had been fired from shortly before noon to about 2:30 p.m. Milano, manager of Richlin Home and Auto across the street, said the person was firing indiscriminately, and shot at police when they arrived.

