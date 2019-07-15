BOSTON (WHDH) - The child injured in a Fourth of July shooting in Boston was shot by her father and uncle, according to court documents released Monday.

A judge in Roxbury District Court set bail at $30,000 for Ian King, 28, and Nathas Jacquecine, 31, both of Dorchester, following their arrests Friday at two different locations in Mattapan on charges including assault to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to the intersection of Folson and Dudley streets on July 4 around 11 p.m. found a man and a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a crowd of about 50 people who had gathered to celebrate the holiday, prosecutors said.

The 35-year-old man, who prosecutors say was the intended target, was taken to a local hospital, where he remains after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The young girl got stuck in the crossfire and was hit in the foot, prosecutors said. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators used surveillance cameras to track down the two suspects but their attorneys claim it is not King and Jacquecine in the video.

However, the child’s mother allegedly identified Jacquecine and King, according to court documents, and said they were her daughter’s father and brother.

King and Jacquecine are scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 15.

