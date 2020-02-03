BOSTON (WHDH) - Rock and Roll legends Guns N’ Roses will be making a stop at Fenway Park as part of their 2020 worldwide tour this summer.

The band is scheduled to perform in Boston on Tuesday, July 21.

Tickets got on sale to the general public Friday at noon.

Citi card members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday at noon until Thursday at 10 p.m.

Aerosmith and New Kids on the Block are also slated to perform at Fenway Park this year, as well as Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Maroon 5, James Taylor, and Billy Joel.

