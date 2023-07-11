What started as a call for shots being fired in Shrewsbury led to police discovering a trove of counterfeit goods worth $11.3 million at a storage facility, according to officials.

The Shrewsbury Police Department said the discovery came after officers were first called to the area of Holden and Bow streets on Saturday, June 17, for a report of multiple gunshots being fired earlier in the afternoon.

While investigating, the search led officials onto the property of Extra Space Storage on Clinton Street where, according to the department, officers “observed multiple vehicles and encountered an individual in front of a storage unit.”

“The investigation led officers into the storage unit which they observed this individual exiting,” the police department stated in a news release. “When officers entered the storage unit, they observed what appeared to be thousands of items of merchandise. The merchandise was neatly displayed on shelves, tables and boxes, and laid out in a manner similar to how they would be displayed in a retail store for sale.”

The items found included handbags, sunglasses, shoes, cologne, and phone cases – some of which displayed brands that included Rolex, Gucci, Prada, Luis Vuitton, and Chanel, leading officers to believe the goods were counterfeit. Police also found the interior walls of the unit had been altered to expand into at least two storage spaces.

Officers and detectives were later granted a warrant to search the unit(s), in addition to two vehicles at the scene. Powers and Associates, a law firm based in Mattapoisett was also called in as part of the investigation.

“Powers and Associates represents over 60 trademark holders for the purpose of identifying manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers of counterfeit products,” Tewksbury PD said. “The expertise and knowledge provided by Powers and Associates was instrumental in this investigation, and their assistance came at zero cost for the Town of Shrewsbury.”

Police ultimately collected 16,644 items of evidence from the units, all of which had an estimated MSRP value of $11.3 million dollars. 19 items worth $44,920 were also seized from the two vehicles that were searched.

In terms of arrests, the department said “the identification of suspects remains active and ongoing at this time,” and that the investigation was ongoing.