BOSTON (WHDH) - A gunshot victim was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury late Sunday night.
Officers responding to a reported shooting on Intervale Street before 11 p.m. could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground.
The apparent victim of the shooting arrived at Boston Medical Center with a gunshot wound a short time later, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
