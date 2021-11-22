BOSTON (WHDH) - A gunshot victim was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Intervale Street before 11 p.m. could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground.

The apparent victim of the shooting arrived at Boston Medical Center with a gunshot wound a short time later, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox