SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds were lashing Scituate on Monday morning as a nor’easter made its way up the coastline and the community prepared for up to 4 inches of rain before it wraps up tomorrow.

More than 100 residents in Scituate were without power as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to the MEMA outage map. Officials say they’re prepared for that number to increase as winds down limbs and power lines.

