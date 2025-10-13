SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - High winds were lashing Scituate on Monday morning as a nor’easter made its way up the coastline and the community prepared for up to 4 inches of rain before it wraps up tomorrow.

More than 100 residents in Scituate were without power as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to the MEMA outage map. Officials say they’re prepared for that number to increase as winds down limbs and power lines.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox