After some rain Saturday night, get ready for wind to return today.

Most of us picked up close to a half-inch of rain overnight. While the rest of your Sunday will be mostly dry, we can’t rule out a spot sprinkle or flurry. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s, but that will happen late this morning with temperatures dropping as the day goes on. Late afternoon temperatures will mostly be in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds will gust up to 40 mph, so that will make it feel chilly during the warmest part of the day, so make sure to dress warmly!

It’s going to be a cold one tonight! Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s.

But, when you factor in the wind, feels-like temperatures will drop to the teens and low 20s as you’re walking out the door Monday morning to head to work. Full winter gear will be needed!

Highs on Monday will top off in the low 40s. The wind will make that only feel like the 30s, though, so again get ready for the chill. Otherwise, skies are looking partly sunny.

Tuesday morning will start off in the upper 20s as well which will feel like the teens and low 20s. Highs will reach the mid 40s as the breezy conditions continue. Skies will be partly sunny. Wednesday: upper 20s to upper 40s with bright skies but no breeze. A spot shower is possible Thursday with lows in the mid 20s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Milder air and rain roll in for Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned!