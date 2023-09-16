MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents on both the North and South Shores of Massachusetts are preparing for the incoming tropical storm as Hurricane Lee approaches New England.

In Marshfield, residents were taking in the strong winds at the beach. Over the last few days, people have been getting boats out of the water and preparing their properties close to the water for strong winds.

“Just come check it out before the storm and enjoy the windy weather,” Matt Leighton said. “It’s going to be pretty rough, I’d say.”

“I love it, I really do. It’s the best thing ever,” Robin Leahy said.

“I think it’s pretty intense. I just moved here and just seeing the ocean and the power and the intensity is awesome, the power of waves and wind,” said Camile Leigton. “Pictures don’t do it justice.”

Local officials are warning of possible coastal flooding and power outages as well.

People in Gloucester on the North Shore are also preparing as wind and waves pick up overnight. One to three feet storm surges are expected overnight into the morning.

Dan and Linda Danish said these preparations are expected in their neighborhood which usually sees flooding and heavy winds during big storms.

“If it was coming a little bit closer it might’ve made a difference but we can guarantee the waves are gonna come up higher and pick up the wind,” Linda said.

