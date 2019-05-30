Guy Fieri opening tequila-themed restaurant next to TD Garden

Guy Fieri speaks at a ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is bringing Flavortown to Boston.

The Emmy Award-winning television host has partnered with Big Night Entertainment Group to build Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina at The Hub on Causeway.

The 6,000-square-foot, tequila-themed restaurant will be located adjacent to TD Garden. It will have 185 seats, an expansive bar with more than 100 tequilas, and a menu that “brings the flavors of Latin America to the heart of Boston.”

Big Night Entertainment Group says Fieri’s restaurant is part of an ongoing project that will add over 40,000 square feet of live entertainment and nightlife space to The Hub on Causeway.

“Boston has always been one of my favorite cities to hit for DDD… great people and even better food. So, to have the chance to start the party at Big Night Live with my Tequila Cocina, I couldn’t be more stoked!” Fieri said in a press release.

Tequila Cocina will feature a vibrant atmosphere with splashes of bright color adorning the walls.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner.

An opening date has not been announced.

