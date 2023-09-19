WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth community members gathered Monday to pay tribute to Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna.

Monday’s event marked the formal dedication of the gym at Maria Weston Chapman Middle School in honor of Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty on July 15, 2018.

“For generations after us, they’ll know his name, who he was, how he served his nation and his community and how we honored him,” said Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller.

“Sergeant Chesna was the very best of our police force, displaying unwavering resolve, courage and selflessness and protecting our community,” said Weymouth Superintendent of Schools Robert Wargo.

Chesna was a US Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning a Purple Heart before serving the town of Weymouth as a police officer for six years.

“Michael wanted to make a difference. He wanted to help his community. He wanted to serve,” said Chesna’s mother, Mimi.

“He accomplished all those things,” Mimi Chesna said. “Though his life ended far too soon, I am convinced that his sacrifice had and continues to have a dramatic impact on thousands.”

Sergeant Chesna’s family, including his widow Cindy, daughter Olivia and son Jack all attended Monday’s ceremony, growing tearful as they listened to dedications from those who knew and loved Chesna.

“Your loved ones’ sacrifice will never be forgotten and your family will forever hold a special place in our hearts,” Wargo said.

“Let us recognize the sacrifices of our fallen hero and strive to honor his memory every time we enter these doors,” Wargo said.

Family members said Sergeant Chesna’s name being dedicated to the middle school gym is especially meaningful because of Chesna’s connection to the school system and his love of sports.

