Gym owner accused of using hidden camera to spy on woman undressing in tanning booth

(WHDH) — A woman has reportedly filed a lawsuit that alleges a gym owner used a hidden camera to spy on her as she undressed in a tanning booth at the fitness club.

The personal injury suit, which was filed last week in Minnesota, states Randall D. Roiger allegedly installed a camera in the booth at Snap Fitness and watched the victim as she “repeatedly removed her clothing,” the Star Tribune reported.

The victim discovered the camera in 2019 and Roiger was charged with interference with privacy after she notified law enforcement, according to the news outlet.

Roiger watched the camera to “make sure individuals had purchased tanning booth minutes,” a criminal complaint obtained by the Tribune indicated.

The complaint also reportedly stated that Roiger “agreed use of the camera was an invasion of privacy,” but his attorneys feel the suit should be tossed because he denied viewing the woman in a state of undress.

The victim’s attorney said her client “didn’t personally see him viewing her naked, but 2 plus 2 equals 4” and that the “camera was clearly put there to view people as they undressed.”

A tentative trial date has been set for March.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)