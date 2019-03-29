Gym worker, off-duty nurse revive man who collapsed inside Planet Fitness

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A gym worker and an off-duty nurse are being credited with saving the life of a man who collapsed inside a Planet Fitness in Wilmington on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive gymgoer at the facility on Middlesex Avenue found a Planet Fitness staff member and an off-duty nurse performing CPR on a 60-year-old man, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

An ambulance was called to the gym, but within minutes, the man began breathing on his own and had regained consciousness before arriving at the hospital.

“We want to commend the Planet Fitness staff member and the nurse for their quick actions which undoubtedly contributed to saving the man’s life,” the department said in a press release.

The names of the good Samaritans have not been released.

