BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is turning to her followers for help locating her dog after she says he ran off after getting scared by fireworks in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday night.

Raisman first tweeted that her dog, Mylo, was missing around 9:30 p.m.

“To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Milo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you,” Raisman said.

Raisman asked anyone who sees Mylo to email her directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com rather than share the location on social media.

If anyone has time to put up fliers in the Boston area… I will be forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/ani3pZmvQx — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 4, 2021

