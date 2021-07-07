BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic medalist Aly Raisman on Wednesday thanked the community for support as she continues to search for her missing dog in Boston.

Raisman says her dog, Mylo, ran away when fireworks went off in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday night.

Since turning to the public for help tracking down Mylo, Raisman noted that there have been four possible sightings in Southie.

“Appreciate your kindness & support. I’ve seen so many people helping me look for Mylo & I can’t even begin to say how thankful I am,” Raisman said in a tweet.

Raisman asked anyone who sees Mylo to email her directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com rather than share the location on social media.

Update on Mylo: four possible sightings in southie recently. (Not confirmed because no photos or videos)



