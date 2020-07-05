Gyms, movie theaters set to re-open in Mass. Monday

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Gyms, movie theaters and museums are preparing to open their doors when phase three of the state’s coronavirus recovery plan begins Monday.

Fitness centers can only operate at 40 percent capacity and will space out their equipment, and people working out must wear masks as well.

Steve Stabile, owner of Blink Fitness in Medford, said the changes would be an adjustment, but that he was happy to be open again.

‘We’re all in this together. I’m going to ask our members to be patient and understand we’re not perfect at this, we’re new to this as well,” Stabile said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)