BOSTON (WHDH) - A cat at the MSPCA Boston adoption center is hoping to dance his way into someone’s heart.

The MSPCA posted a video to Facebook of the cat named Elvis gyrating across the floor.

Elvis has a non-progressive neurological condition that makes his body move in an unusual rhythm.

The condition “will require some special love, but he is just about as amazing as they come,” the MSPCA wrote.

Those looking to adopt a pet can visit the MSPCA website.

