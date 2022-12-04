BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Transportation Safety Board said they are investigating after a plane crashed at the Beverly Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to Beverly Police, a small gyrocopter crashed at the airport. The pilot was the only person on board, and he was rushed to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

