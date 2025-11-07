FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - You’ll soon have a chance to own a piece of Cape Cod history!

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is planning to auction off some special signs.

“We have the original signs from 1990 from the Christmas Tree Shops in Hyannis,” Wendy Cullinan said, of Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod said. “They are 27 feet long, they are beautiful, they are nostalgic, they are a piece of Cape Cod history.”

Christmas Tree Shops, which first opened its doors on the Cape more than half a century ago, went bankrupt in 2023.

With the stores starting to be dismantled, the President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity said she was dreaming of getting her hands on the trademark clock tower that once sat on top of the Hyannis store.

“They had this big clock tower on top of the building that everyone is familiar with and I said that’s it, I have been waiting 20 years to get that cool item,” Cullinan said. “That clock tower is over 100 feet tall, and they were like, what are you ladies think you are going to do with that?”

While the organization had to settle for the 27-foot signs instead. She believes this is still a great opportunity to raise money to help support the construction of affordable housing on Cape Cod.

“We are finishing up eight homes, four in Wellfleet and four in Dennis and then we are kicking off builds in Bourne, Brewster and Falmouth. we have some coming up in Yarmouth and Marstons Mills. Our pipeline is full and it costs a lot of money to build these houses now so yes, this is definitely coming at a great time,” Cullinan said.

