Hackers target hospital employee emails

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A hospital in Vermont says it was the target of an email hack.

Rutland Regional Medical Center said Wednesday someone without authorization accessed nine hospital employee accounts between November and Feb. 6.

The hospital says an employee initially noticed a large number of spam emails sent from their account Dec. 21, and reported the issue Dec. 29.

The hospital’s information technology department determined the account was hacked Dec. 31 and changed the password and locked it.

Hospital officials say it’s possible the hacker may have accessed the personal information of patients, including names, birth dates and Social Security numbers.

No electronic medical records or other internal hospital systems were affected.

The hospital says it is implementing additional safeguards and security measures.

An investigation is ongoing.

