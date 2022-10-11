HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Hadley Police are seeking the public’s help to find the driver of a white van that fled the scene after hitting a 13-year-old-boy crossing at a crosswalk.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said said the boy was crossing Route 9 near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was hit, and he suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition.

Police have asked people to be on the lookout for a white van, possibly a 2004 Econoline model, with damage to its front-right quarter and/or passenger side. The van is believed to have been traveling eastbound on Route 9 from Amherst prior to the collision. The whereabouts of the van and its driver are unknown.

“We are asking for the public’s help in locating the van and identifying the driver,” Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne. “Somebody out there undoubtedly knows something, and we ask them to do the right thing by coming forward.”



Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

