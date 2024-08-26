BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon while pop up thunderstorms made their way through parts of southern New England.

The weather service also issued a broader severe thunderstorm watch encompassing all of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, as well as parts of Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and New York.

By mid afternoon, storms were dropping hail across the South Coast and Cape Cod while causing flooding in several communities.

The severe thunderstorm watch took effect at 1 p.m. and remained in effect until 7 p.m. It warned of scattered hail, scattered gusts up to 65 miles-per-hour, and frequent lightning.

More specific severe thunderstorm warnings had expired by 5 p.m. but included communities in Worcester County, southern New Hampshire, the South Coast, and Cape Cod.

The National Weather Service separately issued a series of flash flood warnings in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Most of the region began seeing drier weather around 9 p.m.

Though tornados were not expected in Monday’s storms, photos and videos shared with 7NEWS showed hail in Marion and in other spots from Dennis to Rochester, Massachusetts.

Hail was also spotted in Mattapoisett, Fairhaven, West Dennis, and Buzzards Bay.

“Today just got really interesting,” the Bourne Police Department said in a post on Facebook near 2 p.m.

Police said storms inundated the area “with everything, but the kitchen sink.”

“We have seen some amazing lightning, torrential rains, and even hail on the larger side,” police said.

Bourne police said authorities were dealing with heavy flooding in multiple locations around town. Police urged drivers to use caution, as a result.

In a separate post, Bourne Fire/Rescue & Emergency Service also urged drivers to be careful on area roads.

Officials said parts of Route 6 in Bourne were flooded out. On the other side of the Cape Cod Canal, the Bourne Rotary was flooded as of around 1:30 p.m., with one photo from Bourne Fire/Rescue showing a car apparently stuck in the water.

The National Weather Service documented reports of flooding in Dennis and a video from Falmouth showed multiple vehicles driving through deep water after stormy weather.

Lightning strikes were captured in photos out of New Bedford, with another strike sparking a fire in Sandwich. Firefighters on scene said the family and their dog were able to make it out safely.

After Monday’s rain, Tuesday is expected to be calmer. Storms may return on Wednesday.

