Hair salons, babershops calling for Gov. Baker to allow them to reopen

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Salons and barbershops have been hit hard by the coronavirus shutdown — remaining empty for weeks on end.

But, some are asking local leaders to change that with a new petition pushing for these nonessential businesses to be allowed to reopen with a few modifications.

They are hoping to get their businesses back up and running one seat at a time.

“Right now, I’m getting none,” Jose Santana of Tanner City Barber said. “Nothing coming in, no income from anywhere, no government help.”

“It’s scary to us. It’s scary to our employees,” he said. “They wonder if they’re going to come back to the clientele that they left.”

Dawn Desrosiers who owns a beauty shop on Hubbardston started an online petition addressed to Governor Charlie Baker demanding that changes be made to allow these small business owners to try to stay afloat.

“I’m a small business if we could set up guidelines to say how many workers could be in a salon,” she posited.

Desrosiers is calling for a soft-opening of salons and barbershops on April 28 saying she will consider all ideas including wearing face masks and other personal protective equipment.

“If we could book one client per hour, have time in between to disinfect the doorknobs, the stations,” she explained.

7NEWS asked Baker what he thought about the petition at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said his main concern right now is managing the outbreak.

“First of all, we’re not going to do that until we get over the hump on the surge,” he said. “Period.”

The governor said guidelines will be drawn up for all businesses before they re-open with special consideration given to salons and barbershops.

“Close contact operations like that one would be one of the ones that would have to go through some sort of review to figure out if in fact, you can create the kind of safety for people,” he said.

All hair professionals that spoke to 7NEWS said they are just ready to get back to work — no matter what that looks like.

“If he says no more than five people, 10 people here at a time, that would be great,” Desrosiers said. “We just want guidelines so I could start supporting my family again.”

