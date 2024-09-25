BOSTON (WHDH) - The Haitian community and allies rallied for support in Boston Tuesday.

Hundreds came together at the embrace statue on Boston Common to speak out against recent anti-immigrant rhetoric in the presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance recently amplified baseless rumors about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio eating pets, including statements made by Trump during the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and comments by Vance both on social media and in interviews.

City officials there confirmed the accusations were baseless.

Members of the Haitian community in Boston are now asking for support.

“I cannot believe that it is someone who used to occupy the seat in the land who is spreading these vicious xenophobic lies,” said Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune. “Because when they come for one of us, they come for all of us. We stand here in solidarity because we must, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”

The Springfield community has been inundated with bomb threats since those rumors

