MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley barnstormed New Hampshire Monday in advance of Tuesday’s primary election, in which she’s hoping a strong showing can slow the momentum of former President Donald Trump’s apparent cakewalk to the GOP nomination.

Contrasting herself with the former president, the former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor reminded voters of the drama and discord that has followed Trump’s entire political career.

“I was proud to serve America in his administration,” Haley said. “But rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him.”

Despite numerous significant factors that traditonally would have tanked other presidential campaigns, including his definitive, yet still denied, loss in the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden and the 91 felony charges he faces across four separate indictments, conservatives seem determined to give Trump another chance and his third consecutive nomination for President.

Haley is trying to thread a delicate needle, appealing to independent voters while not alienative those who agree with Trump’s ideology. She’s hoping her supporters will turn out in droves to make a statement that the race is not over.

“America does not do coronations,” she said Monday. “Let’s show all of the media class and the political class that we’ve got a different plan in mind, and let’s show the country what we can do.”

The former South Carolina Governor equated Trump and Biden.

“Trump and Biden put us trillions of dollars in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for,” she said. “Are we really going to say we’re okay with having our options be two 80-year olds who run for president?”

Haley said she’s aiming to be a “new generational conservative leader”.

“I think she’s the right choice,” said one attendee at a Haley event Monday. “[She has] experience, both as governor and ambassador. The alternative on the Republican party, as well, is not a good choice.”

Haley has been campaigning in the Granite State with Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who said he thinks she has a stronger chance of defeating Biden in November than Trump.

“When it comes to Republicans, we’re tired of losing,” Sununu said. “We’re tired of losing!”

