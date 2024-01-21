NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is making her final push in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary with a series of events aimed at guiding her to an upset over GOP front-runner former President Donald Trump.

When asked if a second-place showing was enough to keep her in the race, Haley told 7NEWS, “We’ve been consistent. We wanted to be strong in Iowa, and we felt like we were, we started at 2 percent and we ended up with 20 percent and we said we wanted to be stronger in New Hampshire, and we’re going to do that.”

Haley says she was caught off-guard when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott endorsed Trump on Friday.

“Everybody has a decision to make, he’s going to to live with his, and we’re going to keep fight another day,” she said.

Haley even stopped to celebrate her 52nd birthday in Keene.

She also fired back at Trump’s recent comments about her not being smart or tough enough to be president, noting he appeared to confuse her with Nancy Pelosi while speaking on Friday.

