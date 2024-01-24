Former South Carolina Gov. and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley told her supporters her race for the White House is far from over after coming in second place to former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

Taking the stage as the final polls closed at 8 p.m., Haley conceded to the former president but told her supporters she was ready to kick her campaign into high gear and hoping for wins in upcoming primary states.

